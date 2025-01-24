Open Menu

IPO-Pakistan, NCA Collaborate For Intellectual Property Rights Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

IPO-Pakistan, NCA collaborate for Intellectual Property Rights awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Intellectual Property Organisation Pakistan (IPOP) and National College of Arts (NCA) will collaborate to promote Intellectual Property Rights awareness.

In this connection, IPO-Pakistan Chairperson Farukh Amil met NCA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri and senior faculty to discuss strategies for enhancing understanding and implementation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) among students and faculty at NCA, a premier institution renowned for its contributions to art and design in Pakistan.

The meeting highlighted the importance of IPRs in protecting the rights of artists, designers, and creators, enabling them to safeguard their innovative work and foster a culture of creativity. With the creative sector rapidly evolving, the need for robust knowledge of intellectual property has never been more critical. The Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan emphasized the importance of IPRs in promoting innovation, creativity, and economic growth, and the need for awareness and education among students and faculty.

The VC Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting that educating students about IPRs is essential for the advancement of Pakistan's cultural and creative industries.

The VC invited the Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan to hold interactive sessions with the students to promote IPR awareness, and discussed the possibility of collaboration between the two institutions to enable Pakistan to secure its rightful claim in mapping a culture of creative art community. The Chairperson observed the relevance of the World IPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge and NCA’s Triennale 2025.

The meeting concluded with plans to establish a framework for ongoing collaboration between IPO and NCA, aiming to roll out educational programmes that will equip students with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of IPR in their respective fields.

The collaboration between IPO-Pakistan and NCA is expected to have a positive impact on the promotion of IPR awareness and education in Pakistan, and will contribute to the development of a culture of creativity and innovation in the country. The partnership will also enable Pakistan to secure its rightful claim in mapping a culture of creative art community, and will promote the country's cultural and creative industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

13 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

27 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

28 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

43 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

53 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

54 minutes ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

54 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

54 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

54 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

54 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

55 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business