IPO-Pakistan, NCA Collaborate For Intellectual Property Rights Awareness
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Intellectual Property Organisation Pakistan (IPOP) and National College of Arts (NCA) will collaborate to promote Intellectual Property Rights awareness.
In this connection, IPO-Pakistan Chairperson Farukh Amil met NCA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri and senior faculty to discuss strategies for enhancing understanding and implementation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) among students and faculty at NCA, a premier institution renowned for its contributions to art and design in Pakistan.
The meeting highlighted the importance of IPRs in protecting the rights of artists, designers, and creators, enabling them to safeguard their innovative work and foster a culture of creativity. With the creative sector rapidly evolving, the need for robust knowledge of intellectual property has never been more critical. The Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan emphasized the importance of IPRs in promoting innovation, creativity, and economic growth, and the need for awareness and education among students and faculty.
The VC Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting that educating students about IPRs is essential for the advancement of Pakistan's cultural and creative industries.
The VC invited the Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan to hold interactive sessions with the students to promote IPR awareness, and discussed the possibility of collaboration between the two institutions to enable Pakistan to secure its rightful claim in mapping a culture of creative art community. The Chairperson observed the relevance of the World IPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge and NCA’s Triennale 2025.
The meeting concluded with plans to establish a framework for ongoing collaboration between IPO and NCA, aiming to roll out educational programmes that will equip students with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of IPR in their respective fields.
The collaboration between IPO-Pakistan and NCA is expected to have a positive impact on the promotion of IPR awareness and education in Pakistan, and will contribute to the development of a culture of creativity and innovation in the country. The partnership will also enable Pakistan to secure its rightful claim in mapping a culture of creative art community, and will promote the country's cultural and creative industries.
