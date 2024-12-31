IPO-Pakistan, NSDRA collaborates to boost agriculture sector

The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) and the National Seeds Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) have collaborated to promote the country's agriculture sector through intellectual property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) and the National Seeds Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) have collaborated to promote the country's agriculture sector through intellectual property.

Chairman IPO-Pakistan, Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, and Chairman NSDRA, Dr. Asif Ali Khan, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and introduce modern technologies and IP-protected Agri-Tech, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The two organizations aim to work together to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector, with a focus on engaging with farmers, universities, and research centers.

The collaboration is expected to drive economic growth and competitiveness in the sector.

Chairman NSDRA endorsed the proposal to introduce intellectual property into the National Curriculum at the school level, recognizing the importance of cultivating a culture of innovation and intellectual property awareness from a young age.

This partnership marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and progress in Pakistan's agriculture sector. With their combined expertise and resources, IPO-Pakistan and NSDRA are poised to make a positive impact on the country's economy and farmers.

The collaboration is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in key sectors, and is expected to yield significant benefits for the country's agriculture sector.