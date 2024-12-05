IPO- PAKISTAN, P@SHA agrees to strengthen Partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Intellectual Property Organisation(IPO) PAKISTAN and P@SHA on Thursday agreed to strengthen Partnership to promote intellectual property awareness among Start-ups and youth innovators.

A delegation from Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), led by Secretary General Nadeem A. Malik and accompanied by Ms. Laraib Farhat, Manager Policy and Government Affairs, met with Ambassador R Farukh Amil, Chairperson of IPO-PAKISTAN, and his senior team, said a press release issued here.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation between P@SHA and IPO-PAKISTAN, with a focus on developing a roadmap for advocacy and IT-based solutions to promote intellectual property (IP) awareness among start-ups and young innovators.

As a key partner of IPO-PAKISTAN, P@SHA's collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on the business landscape, driving growth and innovation in the country.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with IPO-PAKISTAN and work together to promote IP awareness among start-ups and youth innovators," said Mr. Nadeem A. Malik, Secretary General of P@SHA. "This collaboration will play a crucial role in driving innovation and growth in the country."

Ambassador R Farukh Amil, Chairperson of IPO-PAKISTAN, added, "We are committed to promoting IP awareness and protecting the rights of innovators and creators. Our partnership with P@SHA will help us achieve this goal and drive economic growth in the country."