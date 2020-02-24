IPRS Technology offers culturing different types of fishes in same pond to meet demand : Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :In-Pond Raceway System (IPRS), an innovative aquaculture technology offers the maximum utilization of available resources as different types of fishes, particularly high value species can be simultaneously cultured in different raceways in same pond to meet the demand of market and export.

This was stated by speakers in an interactive seminar on IPRS Technology, Innovative Solution for Sustainable Commercial Aquaculture in Pakistan at a hotel here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, consultant IPRS, R.S.N. Janjua, who is leading industrial partner in the project discussed about IPRS technology and briefed the audience with regard to benefits and outcomes of pilot project in Pakistan.

He explained that 50 kilograms per cubic meter fish production was easily achieved 'in the first pilot project by using IPRS technology, while next year's target is 75-150 kilograms per cubic meter fish production subject to stringent practice of IPRS and pond management.

He said that continuous water flow, rich aeration and removal of solid waste from raceways maintain good quality of water therefore; there is no need to discharge water for maximum three years.

Director, ORIC, Lahore College For Women University, Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Manzoor welcomed the guests and introduced the efforts of LCWU and ORIC in promotion of women education and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

She further mentioned that this is the first project of LCWU in collaboration with the industry to progress in applied sciences.

Principal Investigator of HEC partially funded project, Dr. Shafaq Fatima introduced the objectives of Technology Development Fund program of HEC, research and development activities under this project in investment of industrial partners.

The IPRS technology is combination of open pond, raceways, white water units, baffle wail and waste collection unit feeding, which was developed by Auburn University, USA to increase the production efficiency, yield per acre and conserve environmental resources.

Pakistan is the 50th country which has adopted IPRS technology in Aquaculture after China, Egypt, Vietnam, India.

In Pakistan, this technology has been first time introduced through first iPRS demo site established in Southern Punjab by collaboration of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, SoyPak, private limited, Punjab Fish Farm and Lahore College For Women University.

Pilot scale trial project of IPRS successfully completed its first production year.

Guest of honor of the ceremony, Director General Fisheries, Sindh, Mr. Mir Allah Dad Talpur appreciated the efforts of project team in introducing this modern technology in Pakistan and sharing this with other stakeholders in provinces other than Punjab.

Several other guests including entrepreneurs, fish processor, progressive fish farmers, academia and researchers, Sindh Fisheries Department participated in this seminar and expressed their keen interest in innovation.