Iran Ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The minister welcomed the ambassador and extended felicitations on assuming the charge of ambassador in Pakistan, said a news release issued here.

Ishaq Dar extended blessings to the Iranian leadership and people at the start of the new Islamic year and highlighted deep-rooted historical relations between both countries based on age-old commonalities.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail various fields for mutual cooperation including trade, investment, and security between the two countries.

They discussed enhancing trade relations by activating the recently inaugurated border markets and opening of three more border markets between the two countries in order to achieve the optimal trade volume through the border trade mechanism and removing technical hurdles in enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

Collaboration in the banking sector between the two countries also came under discussion as the heads of central banks of the two countries would meet next week in Pakistan to discuss and sort out the issues related to banking cooperation.

The finance minister and the ambassador appreciated the decisions of the Joint Economic Ministerial Commission, which convened after five years and stressed upon fast track implementation of actions to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline and stressed on resolving technical hurdles mutually for the benefit of both countries.

The two sides also lauded the mutual support and cooperation for each other on international forums.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his support and cooperation to the ambassador during his tenure in Pakistan.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam also reciprocated the historical relations between the two countries and stressed upon the potential held by both countries for mutual cooperation.

He appreciated the cooperation and support of the present government in enhancing bilateral relations in trade and economic fields. He also thanked Ishaq Dar for his cooperation and support.