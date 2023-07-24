Open Menu

Iran Ambassador Calls On Ishaq Dar, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Iran Ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral ties

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The minister welcomed the ambassador and extended felicitations on assuming the charge of ambassador in Pakistan, said a news release issued here.

Ishaq Dar extended blessings to the Iranian leadership and people at the start of the new Islamic year and highlighted deep-rooted historical relations between both countries based on age-old commonalities.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail various fields for mutual cooperation including trade, investment, and security between the two countries.

They discussed enhancing trade relations by activating the recently inaugurated border markets and opening of three more border markets between the two countries in order to achieve the optimal trade volume through the border trade mechanism and removing technical hurdles in enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

Collaboration in the banking sector between the two countries also came under discussion as the heads of central banks of the two countries would meet next week in Pakistan to discuss and sort out the issues related to banking cooperation.

The finance minister and the ambassador appreciated the decisions of the Joint Economic Ministerial Commission, which convened after five years and stressed upon fast track implementation of actions to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline and stressed on resolving technical hurdles mutually for the benefit of both countries.

The two sides also lauded the mutual support and cooperation for each other on international forums.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his support and cooperation to the ambassador during his tenure in Pakistan.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam also reciprocated the historical relations between the two countries and stressed upon the potential held by both countries for mutual cooperation.

He appreciated the cooperation and support of the present government in enhancing bilateral relations in trade and economic fields. He also thanked Ishaq Dar for his cooperation and support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Ishaq Dar Border Gas Market National University Government

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional Presi ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad

5 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

5 minutes ago
 Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

53 seconds ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fix ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fixation of MPRs of 25 new drugs

4 minutes ago
 Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtun ..

Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan takes oat ..

55 seconds ago
 In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Serv ..

In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Service inaugurates Centre of Exce ..

20 minutes ago
RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Att ..

RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Attock

56 seconds ago
 5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

58 seconds ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

4 minutes ago
 Woman killed, son, two granddaughter injured in ro ..

Woman killed, son, two granddaughter injured in road accident

59 seconds ago
 UK to Allocate $872Mln to Complete High-Speed Rail ..

UK to Allocate $872Mln to Complete High-Speed Railway in Southern Turkey - Gov't

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of Azerbaijan for favorable LNG a ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business