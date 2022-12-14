UrduPoint.com

Iran, China Agree To Jointly Develop Oil, Gas Fields - Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Iran, China Agree to Jointly Develop Oil, Gas Fields - Oil Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Iran and China have signed several agreements during the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua to Tehran on cooperation in the joint development of oil and gas fields, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"Several good agreements and memoranda on joint development of oil and gas fields with China have been signed during this (Hu's) visit," Owji was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

On Tuesday, Hu held meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Saudi Arabian capital city Riyadh, where the leader took part in the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit and in the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, as well as the realization of the strategic partnership agreement for next 25 years and cooperation issues in the oil, gas and investment areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran China Riyadh Oil Visit Saudi Tehran Gas Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

9 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.