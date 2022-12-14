Iran, China Agree to Jointly Develop Oil, Gas Fields - Oil Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Iran and China have signed several agreements during the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua to Tehran on cooperation in the joint development of oil and gas fields, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"Several good agreements and memoranda on joint development of oil and gas fields with China have been signed during this (Hu's) visit," Owji was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

On Tuesday, Hu held meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Saudi Arabian capital city Riyadh, where the leader took part in the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit and in the first-ever Sino-Arab summit, as well as the realization of the strategic partnership agreement for next 25 years and cooperation issues in the oil, gas and investment areas.