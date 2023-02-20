Iran Denies Involvement in Attack on Israeli Tanker in Arabian Sea

Iran has denied Israel's accusations concerning an attack on an Israeli businessman's tanker in the Arabian sea, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Iran has denied Israel's accusations concerning an attack on an Israeli businessman's tanker in the Arabian sea, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said on Monday.

"We strongly rejected such an accusation," Kanaani was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars.

The Iranian diplomat added that Iran was among the countries that were promoting comprehensive security for all in order to use shipping opportunities in international waters.

On Saturday, a Liberian-flagged tanker owned by an Israeli businessman was reportedly attacked in the Arabian sea. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for the attack, saying Tehran "again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and struck at the international freedom of navigation."

The developments come amid renewed tensions in the region, with Israel accusing Tehran of supporting terrorists and continuing with the development of its nuclear program.