Iran Discovers Oil Field With Estimated Reserves Of 53Bln Barrels - President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:20 PM

Iran Discovers Oil Field With Estimated Reserves of 53Bln Barrels - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the country had discovered a new oil field with reserves estimated at 53 billion barrels.

"We discovered a new large oil field with reserves of 53 billion barrels," Rouhani said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency Mehr.

If the field's reserves are confirmed, it may make it into the top five of the world's largest oil fields, increasing Iran's total reserves by a third. Thus, Iran may surpass Canada, becoming the holder of the third-largest oil reserves after Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

