UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Expects To Secure $2Bln Loan From Moscow - Russian Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:42 PM

Iran Expects to Secure $2Bln Loan From Moscow - Russian Energy Minister

Iran wants to receive from Russia a $2 billion loan t to implement several projects, potentially increasing Moscow's investments in the country to $5 billion, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Iran wants to receive from Russia a $2 billion loan t to implement several projects, potentially increasing Moscow's investments in the country to $5 billion, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

On Friday, Novak held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian, to discuss the issue.

"They have indeed made requests regarding a number of projects, budget and government loans ... Approximately $2 billion, $5 billion with the previous decisions taken into account.

They say that they were promised 5 [billion] in 2015 ... they have asked to make it five [billion]," Novak told journalists.

The minister, who is also a co-chairman of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, specified that the funds would go to build thermal and hydroelectric power plants, railroads, metro rail-cars.

According to Iranian media, when Novak visited Tehran in October 2015, Russia promised to provide $5 billion for joint infrastructure projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Iran Moscow Russia Budget Metro Tehran October 2015 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Spain Sent No Notifications About Russian Allegedl ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, cold in northern part ..

4 minutes ago

LCIA arbitrator dismisses claim of Zonergy subsidi ..

4 minutes ago

MoF organises introductory workshop on financial l ..

31 minutes ago

Ukraine, IMF Achieve Progress in Discussions on Ne ..

30 minutes ago

DG health confirms 3 new polio cases in Sindh

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.