UrduPoint.com

Iran Expects To Sign $40Bln Deal With Russia's Gazprom In December - Senior Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Iran Expects to Sign $40Bln Deal With Russia's Gazprom in December - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Iran is expecting to sign agreements worth $40 billion with Russian energy giant Gazprom in December as the negotiations on the energy deal are underway, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari said on Wednesday.

"We have concluded an agreement worth about $6.5 billion with Gazprom. We hope that the remaining agreements totaling to $40 billion will be signed next month. The negotiations are currently ongoing," Safari was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia and Iran started swap deliveries of energy resources, in particular petroleum products, and agreed to expand the list of traded goods.

In July, Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation, reportedly worth $40 billion. The companies agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation on the development of several Iranian oil and gas fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas projects and the construction of gas pipelines. Iran soon announced its plans to buy 9 million cubic meters of Russian gas, which is expected to be transited via the Azerbaijani territory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia Company Oil Isna Buy July December Gas Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

52 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.