Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes Of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Reports

Iran exported 120 million tonnes of petrochemicals from 2018-2022 despite sanctions on its oil industry, media reported on Wednesday, citing the deputy head of the Iranian Association of Petrochemical Industry Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Iran exported 120 million tonnes of petrochemicals from 2018-2022 despite sanctions on its oil industry, media reported on Wednesday, citing the deputy head of the Iranian Association of Petrochemical Industry Corporation.

Fariborz Karimaei told the meeting of managing directors of petrochemical companies that Iran produced a further 40 million tonnes of petrochemicals in the previous Iranian Calendar year, which ended on March 20. Of that amount, 28 million tonnes were exported and 12 million tonnes were sold at home, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported. Karimaei estimated the yield at $27 billion.

During the same five-year period, Iran extracted 27 million tonnes of raw materials and produced over 11 million tonnes of urea fertilizers worth a combined $3.2 billion. These were supplied respectively to downstream consumers and the agricultural industry, Karimaei said.

