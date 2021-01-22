(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Tehran does not require anyone's permission, including Russia's, when it comes to energy exports, as the country has its own priorities, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Earlier in the day, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was asked if the country needed to receive Moscow's go-ahead, as Russia was allegedly interfering with Iran's gas exports to Europe and suggested that Tehran supply it to the Eastern countries.

"Iran does not consult with anyone regarding diversification of economic relations and relations with foreign countries, we have our own priorities," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing, adding that such an idea was based on media speculations.

Iran has voiced its intention to sell gas to European countries on multiple occasions, while some in Europe consider Tehran a desirable partner to offset the European Union's dependency on Russia.