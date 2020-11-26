UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Extracts 400,000 Barrels Per Day From Joint Azaegan Oilfield - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:57 PM

Iran Extracts 400,000 Barrels Per Day From Joint Azaegan Oilfield - Reports

Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said that Iran extracts 400,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from the Azadegan joint oilfield, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said that Iran extracts 400,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from the Azadegan joint oilfield, media reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on oil projects in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, Zanganeh said that in the previous years the figure has been 70,000 bpd, as reported by the IRNA news agency.

Azadegan oilfield, located in the southwestern region of Karoun, is one of the five major oilfields of Iran that are bordering with Iraq.

The oilfield is separated into two sections southern and northern and has estimated oil-in-place reserves of about 33.2 billion barrels, according to Iranian media.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated three national oil projects that would provide employment to 850 people, emphasizing the country's economic resilience and self-reliance. The Iranian president has been opening various new national projects across the country to boost the national economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Oil Media From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Chief secy meets Marriage Hall Association delegat ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch populist 'backed Soros virus conspiracies'

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Executive Says Vaccine Eligible for Ap ..

4 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with lar ..

16 minutes ago

Covid hero Mbanda among four Italy changes for Fra ..

4 minutes ago

Ulema pledge support to contain spread of Coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.