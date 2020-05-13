UrduPoint.com
Iran Favors Oil Production Drop, Prices Stabilization - Ambassador To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:06 PM

Iran believes that it is necessary to decrease oil production and is in favor of activating effort toward stabilizing oil prices and the energy market in general, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Iran believes that it is necessary to decrease oil production and is in favor of activating effort toward stabilizing oil prices and the energy market in general, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Iran, as a member of both OPEC and OPEC+, believes that it is necessary to reduce production, and that cooperation between all the oil producing countries is needed to create balance in the market and stabilize the oil prices. For this purpose, Iran's Oil Minister [Bijan] Zanganeh has held talks with some of his counterparts, including Russian Federation Energy Minister [Alexander] Novak. Iran favors balanced and stable oil prices, as this meets the interests of both oil producers and consumers," Jalali said.

