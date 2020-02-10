(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Iran has not yet proceeded to the final stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite announcing such plans in the beginning of the year, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the beginning of January, Iran announced the fifth phase of reducing its JCPOA obligations. After the announcements about the first four phases, the International Atomic Energy Agency waited for several days each time to check what happens 'on the ground' and whether the measures are really being implemented, and then it presented reports to the board of Governors. The relevant report has not been presented, this is why we can conclude there is no change on the ground," Ulyanov said.