UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Has Not Proceeded To Final Stage Of Reducing JCPOA Obligations - Russia's Ulyanov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:15 PM

Iran Has Not Proceeded to Final Stage of Reducing JCPOA Obligations - Russia's Ulyanov

Iran has not yet proceeded to the final stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite announcing such plans in the beginning of the year, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Iran has not yet proceeded to the final stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite announcing such plans in the beginning of the year, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the beginning of January, Iran announced the fifth phase of reducing its JCPOA obligations. After the announcements about the first four phases, the International Atomic Energy Agency waited for several days each time to check what happens 'on the ground' and whether the measures are really being implemented, and then it presented reports to the board of Governors. The relevant report has not been presented, this is why we can conclude there is no change on the ground," Ulyanov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Vienna January

Recent Stories

Robbers kill one, injure two in Shujaabad

1 minute ago

Pakistan our mission, will stick to it whole life: ..

1 minute ago

PTI government taking corrective measures to contr ..

1 minute ago

Government moving in right direction: Leader of Pa ..

1 minute ago

China's Hubei reports 2,618 new confirmed cases of ..

20 minutes ago

Australia to commit to long-term emissions target: ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.