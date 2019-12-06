UrduPoint.com
Iran, Libya, Venezuela Remain Exempt From Oil Output Reduction Under OPEC+ Deal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:33 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Iran, Libya, Venezuela remain exempt from oil production cuts under the OPEC+ deal, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Friday.

"Three countries are exempt: Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

They have not been affected [by revised deal]," Ghadhban told reporters following the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Vienna.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo also announced earlier in the day that OPEC+ has maintained Venezuela's exemption from the reduction in oil production.

