Iran, Libya, Venezuela Remain Exempt From Oil Output Reduction Under OPEC+ Deal
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:33 PM
Iran, Libya, Venezuela remain exempt from oil production cuts under the OPEC+ deal, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Friday
"Three countries are exempt: Iran, Libya and Venezuela.
They have not been affected [by revised deal]," Ghadhban told reporters following the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Vienna.
Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo also announced earlier in the day that OPEC+ has maintained Venezuela's exemption from the reduction in oil production.