Iran, Libya, Venezuela Remain Exempt From Oil Output Reduction Under OPEC+ Deal

Iran, Libya, Venezuela remain exempt from oil production cuts under the OPEC+ deal, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Iran Venezuela remain exempt from oil production cuts under the OPEC+ deal, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Friday.

"Three countries are exempt: Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

They have not been affected [by revised deal]," Ghadhban told reporters following the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Vienna.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo also announced earlier in the day that OPEC+ has maintained Venezuela's exemption from the reduction in oil production.