UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Moves On Ultra-cheap Petrol

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:12 PM

Iran moves on ultra-cheap petrol

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by 50 percent or more on Friday, in a new move to cut costly subsidies that have fuelled high consumption and rampant smuggling

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by 50 percent or more on Friday, in a new move to cut costly subsidies that have fuelled high consumption and rampant smuggling.

The Islamic republic provides some of the most heavily subsidised petrol in the world, with the pump price previously standing at just 10,000 rials (less than nine US cents) a litre.

Each driver with a fuel card will now have to pay 15,000 rials (13 US cents) per litre for the first 60 litres of petrol bought each month, the state-run National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said.

Each additional litre will be charged at 30,000 rials.

Fuel cards were first introduced in 2007 with a view to reforming the subsidies system and curbing large-scale smuggling.

The head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organisation, Mohmmad Bagher Nobakht, said the proceeds from the price hike will be used to provide additional subsidies for 60 million people in need.

He said President Hassan Rouhani had insisted that "all extra revenues from the petrol price reform should be paid back to the people".

"The first payments will be handled within the next week or 10 days," Nobakht told state news agency IRNA.

Ulta-low petrol prices have led to high consumption, with Iran's 80 million population buying an average of 90 million litres per day, according to state news agency IRNA.

They have also fuelled very high levels of smuggling -- estimated at around 10 to 20 million litres per day, IRNA said.

Smuggling has intensified as the rial has plummeted against the Dollar since Washington unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed crippling sanctions last year.

Inflation is now running at more than 40 percent and the International Monetary Fund projects that the troubled economy will contract by nine percent this year and stagnate in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol World Iran Dollar Washington Budget Nuclear Company Driver Oil Tehran Price 2015 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

8 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

11 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

18 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

22 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

14 minutes ago

China central bank injects liquidity in market

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.