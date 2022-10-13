Iran Negotiating Exports of Oil Equipment to Belarus - National Iranian Oil Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Iran is currently negotiating on the exports of oil equipment, expertise and other materials to Belarus, a production support and supply director at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Thursday.

"Negotiations on the export of materials, equipment and technical know-how (trade secrets) to this country (Belarus) are ongoing," the director said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

In the current geopolitical situation, Tehran could meet the needs of Belarusian oil, gas and energy industries, according to the NIOC production director.