UrduPoint.com

Iran Negotiating Exports Of Oil Equipment To Belarus - National Iranian Oil Company

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Iran Negotiating Exports of Oil Equipment to Belarus - National Iranian Oil Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Iran is currently negotiating on the exports of oil equipment, expertise and other materials to Belarus, a production support and supply director at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Thursday.

"Negotiations on the export of materials, equipment and technical know-how (trade secrets) to this country (Belarus) are ongoing," the director said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

In the current geopolitical situation, Tehran could meet the needs of Belarusian oil, gas and energy industries, according to the NIOC production director.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Company Oil Tehran Belarus Gas

Recent Stories

OIC Delegation Participates in the Sixth CICA Summ ..

OIC Delegation Participates in the Sixth CICA Summit

10 minutes ago
 Emirates puts big hitters in the flying seat for t ..

Emirates puts big hitters in the flying seat for the T20 World Cup

14 minutes ago
 Local and foreign delegations at Gitex Global brie ..

Local and foreign delegations at Gitex Global briefed on PCFC experience

18 minutes ago
 Scientific and Higher Education Attaché from Emba ..

Scientific and Higher Education Attaché from Embassy of France Dr Sabine Vermil ..

21 minutes ago
 Umar Khan aka UKHANO’s story is creating quite a ..

Umar Khan aka UKHANO’s story is creating quite a stir online

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.