Iran offers cooperation to women entrepreneurs for business: Counsel General

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran will extend cooperation to women entrepreneurs for expanding their business besides exchanging mutual delegations for further cementing trade ties with Pakistan.

Iranian Counsel General , Mohammad Reza Nazeri, said this while addressing executive body of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) here on Thursday.

He informed that both the countries were negotiating on movement of trucks to and from Pakistan to resolve the shipping problem at border adding that the matter also came under discussion during Pakistani ministers visit to Iran.

About import of Iranian apples, the visiting dignitary maintained that that his government had offered Pakistan to import apples in exchange of 5,000 tonnes of oranges, but it declined our offer, the Counsel General said and added that Pakistan imports apples from Afghanistan on zero percent customs while it charges 50 pc customs on import from Iran.

Regarding opening of visa, Mr Nazeri noted that it has been reponed for a month after improvement in COVID-19 situation adding that global pandemic had created lots of problems across the world, adding that e visa could be applied online for Iran from any village or town of Pakistan.

On restoration of cultural activities in Khana-i- Farhung, a cultural centre in Multan, he asked MCCI to organize a function featuring music , drama etc wherein he will participate positively.

Earlier, in his address, president MCCI, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain welcomed Mohammad Reza Nazeri and his family to city of saints which was one of the oldest living cities on the globe.

"South Punjab has special importance in the country as it is not only fertile but also has all kinds of natural resources, agricultural commodities, fruits and veggies," he informed.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy very cordial relations with each other. Major items of import from Iran to Pakistan are petroleum products & Oil, Iron, Steel & its articles, Organic Chemicals, Ores, slag & ash , Plastic and other articles. Pakistan is exporting rice, man-made filament and yarns, cotton yarn and woven fabrics, and surgical Instruments to Iran.

Later, SVP MCCI, Sohail Tufail, extended votes of thanks to the visiting dignitary.