UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Oil Minister, Russia's Novak Discuss Energy Cooperation Amid Washington's Sanctions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:50 PM

Iran Oil Minister, Russia's Novak Discuss Energy Cooperation Amid Washington's Sanctions

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ways to develop energy cooperation amid Washington's sanctions targeting the Middle Eastern nation, the Iranian minister told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ways to develop energy cooperation amid Washington's sanctions targeting the middle Eastern nation, the Iranian minister told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in the oil sphere. We are trying to find ways to do business with each other in this situation. We believe we will be able to expand cooperation after sanctions are lifted," Zanganeh told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Washington Oil October Media Event From

Recent Stories

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

56 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end on negative note 02 October 2 ..

1 minute ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov to Visi ..

1 minute ago

Fertilizers imports decreases by 70.88% in two mon ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.