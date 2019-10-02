Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ways to develop energy cooperation amid Washington's sanctions targeting the Middle Eastern nation, the Iranian minister told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ways to develop energy cooperation amid Washington's sanctions targeting the middle Eastern nation, the Iranian minister told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in the oil sphere. We are trying to find ways to do business with each other in this situation. We believe we will be able to expand cooperation after sanctions are lifted," Zanganeh told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.