Iran, Pakistan Agrees For Finalization Of FTA, Activation Of Border Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Iran and Pakistan have agreed to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and activate border markets, which was crucial for increasing trade.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, in a meeting with the Iranian minister during his three-day official visit to Iran, said that both sides are working on finalizing the list of items to be shared.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, called on Seyyed Muhammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Islamic Republic of Iran, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Welcoming the Minister of Commerce and the accompanying delegates, Mr. Atbak also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the flood-affected families who lost their loved ones.

Mr. Kamal mentioned that, as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the private sector is being facilitated to enhance trade volume.

A significant raise in the export of Pakistan's rice and meat to Iran is seen in recent months.

He added that since the visit of Dr.Pezeshkian to Pakistan, our bilateral trade has improved a lot.

"Our trade target of $10 billion is achievable by our mutual efforts, enhanced people-to-people contact.

Mr.

Jam Kamal thanked the Iranian Minister for acknowledging the devastating flood effects in Pakistan.

Referring to visit of Dr. Pezeshkian to Pakistan, Seyyed Muhammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Islamic Republic of Iran, said it is a testimony of the trust of the government of Iran in Pakistan.

The consistent visits on both sides show our progressive approach to achieving our trade target, he added.

Tomorrow's meeting of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) will chalk out the ways to remove the impediments to facilitate trade activities.

Our trade figures have reached $3 billion, which is very heartening.

Both ministers stressed the need for barter trade.

They also agreed on enhancing interconnectivity through improved road and rail infrastructure and port development.

The Iranian delegation comprised Mr. Dehghan Dehnavi, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization, Mr. Abdol-Sadeh Neisi, Director General of the East Asia Office, Trade Promotion Organization, Mr. Moftah, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mr. Ghanbari, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hassanzadeh, Vice Chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Iran, and Mr. Safari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran.

