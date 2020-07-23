UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Planning To Lever Financial Assets Held Abroad To Balance Own Currency Rate - Rouhani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:46 AM

Iran Planning to Lever Financial Assets Held Abroad to Balance Own Currency Rate - Rouhani

The Iranian government has unveiled plans to use foreign currency reserve assets abroad for balancing domestic exchange rates, which have experienced extreme volatility over the past week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Iranian government has unveiled plans to use foreign currency reserve assets abroad for balancing domestic exchange rates, which have experienced extreme volatility over the past week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to use the currency we hold in other countries as reserves, as good measures have been taken in recent days with at least three countries," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian president pointed, in particular, to Russia and China, saying that the political ties with these countries "have improved in recent weeks" and adding that he sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a call for "closer regional relations," delivered earlier this week by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during his visit to Moscow.

Rouhani also cited the recent visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Tehran, saying that it brought about "good agreements" on economic and banking cooperation, customs and trade.

"We hope to continue cooperation with the neighbors and friends, including Russia, Iraq, Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan," Rouhani added, as quoted in the report.

As part of the measure, Iran's Central Bank has reportedly urged Iranian exporters to repatriate the money held abroad, all to balance out the currency rates.

Iran's currency, the rial, hit an all-time low of 260,000 against the US dollar on Sunday. The Iranian Central Bank responded by injecting $300 million into the market, but its impact on the devaluation of the rial was insignificant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Iran Moscow Dollar Russia China Iraq Visit Bank Qatar Tehran Vladimir Putin Money Sunday Market All Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

19 minutes ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

49 minutes ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

2 hours ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.