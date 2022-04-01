UrduPoint.com

Iran Plans To Participate In 2022 St.Petersburg International Economic Forum - Organizers

Iran plans to send delegation to the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place from June 15-18, SPIEF organizer Roscongress Foundation said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Iran plans to send delegation to the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place from June 15-18, SPIEF organizer Roscongress Foundation said on Friday.

According to the foundation, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov held a meeting in Moscow with Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali, where the participation of the Iranian delegation in the SPIEF and practical opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation were discussed.

"The Iranian agenda has been an integral part of the SPIEF programme since 2016. The active participation of the Iranian business community in international events and joint Russian-Iranian projects such as those being carried out in accordance with the cooperation agreement signed between the Roscongress Foundation and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry prove that there is interest in developing practical bilateral cooperation," the statement read.

According to Kobyakov, Russian-Iranian relations are intensively developing in a wide range of spheres including political, trade and economic, financial, transport, humanitarian and tourism.

"In order to maintain the high dynamics of the dialogue and increase the practical impact of the interaction between our countries, it is necessary to focus efforts on further strengthening Russian-Iranian business ties," Kobyakov said as quoted by the foundation.

During the planned visit of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin to Moscow in the spring, the business delegation is expected to discuss ways to develop cooperation with Russia in various industries. Representatives of Iranian companies are also expected to meet with Russian companies in the fields of construction, agricultural projects, light industry, woodworking and food industry.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of nationwide and international conventions, exhibitions; and business, public, youth, sporting, and cultural events. The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia's economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country's image.

