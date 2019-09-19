UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Presidential Adviser Says Riyadh Knows Nothing About Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

Iran Presidential Adviser Says Riyadh Knows Nothing About Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Iranian presidential adviser Hesameddin Ashena said that Saudi Arabia knew nothing about the recent attacks on its oil facilities after Riyadh had accused Tehran of being behind the incident.

On Saturday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities, which resulted in more than a twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's net oil output. Although the responsibility was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. On Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference to present what it describes as evidence of the Iranian involvement in the attacks.

Tehran has refuted the accusations.

"The press conference proved that Saudi Arabia knows nothing about where the missiles and drones were made or launched from and failed to explain why the country's defense system failed to intercept them," Ashena wrote on Wednesday on his Twitter page, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed his administration to boost sanctions on Iran over its alleged role in the recent attacks on oil facilities. The possible move was described by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as "economic terrorism."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Twitter Yemen Riyadh Company Oil Trump Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

4 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

4 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

4 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.