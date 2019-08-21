Tehran proposed to Baghdad to resume work of a pipeline that goes to the Syrian port of Baniyas via Iraq to avoid using the Strait of Hormuz, where there have been many security concerns lately, al-Sumaria broadcaster reported Wednesday citing a source

According to the source, the use of the pipeline to reach the port in the Mediterranean Sea would help avoid US sanctions and sidestep the Strait of Hormuz, "as the concern is growing that it may be closed if the United States and its allies have military clashes with Iran."

The source remarked that Baghdad has not responded yet.

"Iraq believes that it cannot benefit from this project or can even be hurt considering that Baghdad can transport its oil to the Mediterranean countries via the port of Baniyas without Iran," the source told the broadcaster.

They added that Iran had already proposed this to Iraq in the past, but the work on the project was suspended in 2014 because the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) captured large territories in Syria and Iraq.

According to the source, two options have been proposed � building a new 620 mile long pipeline half of which will be in Iraq or Iran sponsoring renovation of a Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline that has been out of operation since 1982. This pipeline can deliver up to 1.25 million barrels of oil daily, the source added.

An Iraqi lawmaker reportedly said on condition of anonymity that this project would help supply Syria and even Lebanon with oil and gas. For Lebanon, this would help solve a problem with huge lack of electricity.

The situation in the Persian Gulf grew tense after Iranian forces detained UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero there in July. This happened shortly after Iran's Grace One tanker was seized off the United Kingdom's Gibraltar coast.