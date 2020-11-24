Iran, Qatar Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Bilateral Trade - Reports

Iran and Qatar have concluded a memorandum of understanding aimed at stepping up bilateral trade during the seventh meeting of the countries' Joint Economic Commission, the Iranian IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday

The event was held in the central Iranian city of Isfahan earlier on Tuesday.

It was cochaired by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.

According to the news agency, the agreement envisages the establishment of a joint trade working group and trade centers among the countries' private sectors, as well as business departments in the respective embassies in Tehran and Doha.

In addition, the sides have agreed to use Iranian and Qatari ports to develop export and import of goods, the news agency reported.