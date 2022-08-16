Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - National Oil Company

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on Tuesday raised the oil prices for Asian markets by 60 cents per barrel for light crude oil, 70 cents per barrel for heavy oil, and 75 cents per barrel for Forouzan crude oil starting from September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on Tuesday raised the oil prices for Asian markets by 60 cents per barrel for light crude oil, 70 cents per barrel for heavy oil, and 75 cents per barrel for Forouzan crude oil starting from September.

"The international affairs department of NIOC has set the price of light crude oil, heavy crude oil, and Forouzan crude for sale in September at $9.50, $6.30, and $6.40 higher than the average Oman/Dubai oil price," the company said.

The statement also said that Iran had set the official selling price of light crude oil in the northwestern European market by $2.65 more than for Brent and heavy and Forouzan crude oil 90 cents and $1 cheaper than for Brent, respectively.