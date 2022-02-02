UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Increase Oil Supplies To World Market - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Iran Ready to Increase Oil Supplies to World Market - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Tehran is ready to boost crude oil supplies to global markets in the near future to meet rising demand, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"World oil market undoubtedly needs a boost in Iran's oil supply and we are prepared to swiftly increase our supply to the market," Owji said after the 25th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, as quoted by Iranian information network Shana.

The minister added that the United States should speedily lift "cruel" unilateral sanctions, if consumers are dissatisfied with current oil prices and supply levels.

Owji noted that Iran, being one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, is ready to step up amid a serious energy and gas crisis in Europe.

Cooperation and interaction among major oil producers are necessary in order to overcome the crisis, the minister concluded.

The 25th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held on Wednesday via videoconference. During the meeting, all OPEC member states agreed to increase oil production in March by 400,000 barrels per day as planned.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal concluded in 2015 to curb advancement of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting US sanctions.

>