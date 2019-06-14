UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Provide SCO Members With Privileges For Doing Business In Country- President

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Iran Ready to Provide SCO Members With Privileges for Doing Business in Country- President

Iran is ready to provide member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with privileges for conducting economic activities in the country, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Iran is ready to provide member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with privileges for conducting economic activities in the country, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide every privilege to citizens, companies and governments of this organization [the SCO] for conducting economic activities in Iran," Rouhani said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the SCO in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

