UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready To Retaliate If US Attacks Its Venezuela-Bound Oil Tankers - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Iran Ready to Retaliate if US Attacks Its Venezuela-Bound Oil Tankers - Gov't

Iran is prepared for the worst-case scenario and has all it takes to respond to any provocation by the United States against its tankers transporting oil to Venezuela, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Iran is prepared for the worst-case scenario and has all it takes to respond to any provocation by the United States against its tankers transporting oil to Venezuela, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.

Iran has already warned the US against sending its navy to the Caribbean to intercept Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela and vowed to retaliate if that happens, as conveyed in a letter of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday. The warning was also communicated to Washington via the Swiss ambassador, who represents the US interests in Iran.

"Tankers with gasoline were sent at the request of the Venezuelan government. I hope that the US can avoid mistakes, but we will consider all possible options and we will be ready for the worst case scenario.

Of course, it is premature to discuss the response to possible sea piracy by the US. Nevertheless, if this happens, we reserve all possible means and we will give a proper answer," Rabiei said at a press conference, released by the Iranian government.

Reports late last week had it that the US government was planning to act on Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, fearing that Caracas was paying back with significant amounts of gold.

Both Iran and Venezuela were hit by the US sanctions in the past. Washington has vowed to nullify Iranian oil exports and called upon other countries to choose other suppliers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Iran Washington Oil Caracas United States Venezuela Sunday Gold All Government

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

7 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

15 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

11 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

11 minutes ago

Bandit caught, another escapes in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.