(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran is prepared for the worst-case scenario and has all it takes to respond to any provocation by the United States against its tankers transporting oil to Venezuela, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Iran is prepared for the worst-case scenario and has all it takes to respond to any provocation by the United States against its tankers transporting oil to Venezuela, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday.

Iran has already warned the US against sending its navy to the Caribbean to intercept Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela and vowed to retaliate if that happens, as conveyed in a letter of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday. The warning was also communicated to Washington via the Swiss ambassador, who represents the US interests in Iran.

"Tankers with gasoline were sent at the request of the Venezuelan government. I hope that the US can avoid mistakes, but we will consider all possible options and we will be ready for the worst case scenario.

Of course, it is premature to discuss the response to possible sea piracy by the US. Nevertheless, if this happens, we reserve all possible means and we will give a proper answer," Rabiei said at a press conference, released by the Iranian government.

Reports late last week had it that the US government was planning to act on Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, fearing that Caracas was paying back with significant amounts of gold.

Both Iran and Venezuela were hit by the US sanctions in the past. Washington has vowed to nullify Iranian oil exports and called upon other countries to choose other suppliers.