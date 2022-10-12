Iran Registers Eightfold Growth in Oil Revenues Over 5 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Iran's income from exports of oil and petroleum products has grown eightfold in the five months since March 21, the beginning of the new year in the country, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

A month earlier, a government spokesman said Iran's revenues from non-oil exports increased from March 21 by 22% to $17 billion.

Iran also received about $4 billion from gas exports over the same time period. The figure corresponds to the total revenue from gas exports for the entire last year, which covers the period from March 21, 2021 to March 21, 2022 in Iran.

In July, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said that the country's revenues from oil and gas condensate sales had increased almost sixfold over the previous four months compared with the same period last year.