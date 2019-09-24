UrduPoint.com
Iran Rejects Accusations Of Being Behind Attacks On Saudi Oil Sites - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Iran rejects France's, Germany's and the United Kingdom's claims that it was behind attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities as "ordered" and "irresponsible" as they were made without an investigation, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

The leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom accused in their joint statement on Monday Iran of being responsible for attacks targeting major oil sites in Saudi Arabia, which took place earlier in the month.

"The very step is provocative and destructive, it has been taken prior to any investigation, and no evidence has been provided. It has been based only on laughable argumentation that 'there is no other possible explanation'," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry slammed the three countries' approach as "irresponsible" and "ordered", claiming that it was politically motivated. Tehran also warned against escalation of the Yemeni conflict.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out on September 14. As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output. It could take months for Saudi Armaco to fully restore operations at the two facilities.

