Iran Releases 7 Crew Members of UK Stena Impero Tanker - Russian Embassy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Seven crew members of UK Stena Impero tanker, which Iranian military seized in the Strait of Hormuz in July, have been allowed to leave the country, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Tehran, Andrey Ganenko, confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's representative, Abbas Mousavi, said earlier in the day that the seven crew members would be released.

"They are really releasing seven people, upon request of the shipowner and by the decision of the captain. There is one Russian national among the seven released persons, he is an electromechanician," Ganenko said.

He specified that "minimum" crew members remained on board of the vessel so that it could put out to sea if necessary.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz in July over an alleged violation of international maritime norms.