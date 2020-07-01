Iran Resumes Gas Exports to Turkey 3 Months After Explosion on Pipeline - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Iran has resumed gas exports to Turkey, which was halted for three months due to a pipeline attack and explosion, Deputy Oil Minister and Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hassan Montazer Torbati said on Wednesday.

On March 31, media reported that terrorists had blown up the gas pipeline running from Iran to Turkey on the latter's territory. Following the incident, gas deliveries were suspended while the repair work was ongoing.

"The export of Iranian gas to Turkey, which was suspended as a result of the explosion, resumed today in the first half of the day," Torbati said, as quoted by the NIGC in a press release.

In Mid-June, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Turkey and met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. During the joint press conference, Zarif said that gas exports would resume in a few weeks.

The NIGC signed a gas export agreement with Ankara for 25 years in 2001.