Iran Resumes Gas Supplies To Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Iran Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak - Reports

Iranian gas exports to Turkey were renewed on Friday after being cut due to a leak at a Turkish gas station, the Iranian news agency SHANA reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Iranian gas exports to Turkey were renewed on Friday after being cut due to a leak at a Turkish gas station, the Iranian news agency SHANA reported.

The leak occurred at the station on Thursday and caused gas-fuelled power plants to ration gas and decrease electricity output overnight.

According to the agency, Turkish workers had to reduce the pressure at the station to continue delivering the Iranian gas.

