Iran, Russia Discuss Cooperation On 10 Oil, Gas Fields - Oil Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 07:52 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Iran and Russia are discussing cooperation on 10 oil and gas fields, Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"In addition to the previous fields, we have 10 more new fields, which we decided to involve Russian colleagues in cooperation with.

Both today and yesterday we discussed the issues of partnership with Russian colleagues in these fields," the minister said.

The minister also said that negotiations with Russian gas giant Gazprom under $40 billion memorandum are still ongoing.

