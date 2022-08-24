UrduPoint.com

Iran, Russia To Sign Gas Delivery Agreement In Moscow - Iranian Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Iran, Russia to Sign Gas Delivery Agreement in Moscow - Iranian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Iran and Russia will ink a sale and purchase agreement on gas deliveries as well as a swap shipment deal in the near future in Moscow, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"The final agreement on sale and purchase of Russian gas will be signed in the near future between the National Iranian Gas Company and the Russian side in Moscow," Owji was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

The minister said that the negotiations on swap deliveries of Russian oil also took place, adding that Iran has enough potential in maritime, railway, and ground transports fields to provide the shipment, according to the report.

