Iran Saves 44 Sailors After Oil Tankers Attack In Gulf Of Oman - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:55 PM

Iran saved 44 sailors after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, transporting them to its territory, IRNA news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed sourc

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iran saved 44 sailors after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, transporting them to its territory, IRNA news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

"Forty two sailors from two foreign oil tankers were elevated from water and delivered to the port of Jask in coordination with the marine search and rescue center of Hormozgan [province]," the source told IRNA.

