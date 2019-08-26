(@imziishan)

Spokesman of the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday that Tehran has sold the oil from the Adrian Darya (formerly Grace 1) tanker, which has recently been released from Gibraltar's custody despite Washington's requests to the contrary, and is unaware of its current destination

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Spokesman of the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday that Tehran has sold the oil from the Adrian Darya (formerly Grace 1) tanker, which has recently been released from Gibraltar's custody despite Washington's requests to the contrary, and is unaware of its current destination.

The authorities of Gibraltar ruled on August 15 to release the tanker, which was captured on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by carrying oil to Syria. While Gibraltar said that it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria, Tehran denied making such statements. On August 19, Tehran confirmed that the tanker had left Gibraltar waters.

"We sold the oil from the Adrian Darya tanker, and from this moment the vessel's destination is determined by the owner of the cargo," Rabiei said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Earlier in August, the United States issued a warrant in a last-ditch attempt to seize the tanker for breaching international law by allegedly making illegal oil shipments to Syria. A US court ruled that the vessel, all petroleum on board and $995,000 in cash are subject to confiscation due to violations of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and a law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities.

However, the authorities of Gibraltar have rejected the United States' request to extend the detainment of the tanker, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.