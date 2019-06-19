UrduPoint.com
Iran Security Council Slams US Claims Of Iran's Involvement In Tankers Attack As Pressure

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:18 PM

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani voiced the belief in his comment for Sputnik that Washington's claims that Tehran was behind the recent attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman were a means of putting pressure on the country.

Two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were hit by explosions on June 13 near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States immediately accused Iran of sabotaging the vessels. Iran refuted these allegations as unsubstantiated.

"Accusations are one of the means of putting pressure on countries that the United States often uses," Shamkhani said, when asked to comment on Washington's claims.

When asked whether Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz if Iranian oil exports fell to zero, Shamkhani stressed that the country was committed to protecting its borders.

"We have repeatedly stressed that we will at all costs protect the aerial and the sea borders of our country. We will firmly prevent any encroachment," Shamkhani said.

"When we decide to implement our strategy on stopping oil exports from the region, the situation 'on the ground' in the Persian Gulf will be completely different from the current situation," the secretary added.

Last July a high-ranking official from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the country was ready to close the Strait of Hormuz, used for transporting oil to other states, if Iranian oil export was mitigated.

However, the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, told reporters in April that Tehran had no intention to close the Strait of Hormuz.

