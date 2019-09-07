UrduPoint.com
Iran Seizes Foreign Vessel As Part Of Operation To Dismantle Oil Trafficking Ring- Reports

Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Iran dismantled a foreign fuel trafficking operation and seized a vessel with 283,000 liters of oil that was allegedly being smuggled to neighboring countries, media reported on Saturday, citing a navy official.

According to Iran's Maritime Commander of Hormozgan province, Hossein Dahaki, as cited by the Mehr news outlet, Iran seized a tugboat and 283,000 liters oil in the country's southern province of Hormozgan.

Additionally, authorities detained 12 citizens of the Philippines on the boat on suspicion of oil smuggling. They have been handed over to judicial officials.

In August, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained an Iraqi vessel with some 700,000 liters of fuel near Iran's Farsi island in the Persian Gulf.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. In July, the IRGC seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. An apparent tit-for-tat, the move came two weeks after Iran's own Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions.

