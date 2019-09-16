Iran seizes new boat near vital oil shipping lane: state TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran has seized a boat suspected of being used to smuggle fuel and arrested its 11 crew members near a vital oil shipping lane, state television reported on Monday

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran has seized a boat suspected of being used to smuggle fuel and arrested its 11 crew members near a vital oil shipping lane, state television reported on Monday.

A naval patrol of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps interceptedthe vessel carrying 250,000 litres of fuel near the Strait of Hormuz, stateTV's website said, citing a commander of the force.