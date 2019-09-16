UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Seizes New Boat Near Vital Oil Shipping Lane: State TV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

Iran seizes new boat near vital oil shipping lane: state TV

Iran has seized a boat suspected of being used to smuggle fuel and arrested its 11 crew members near a vital oil shipping lane, state television reported on Monday

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran has seized a boat suspected of being used to smuggle fuel and arrested its 11 crew members near a vital oil shipping lane, state television reported on Monday.

A naval patrol of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps interceptedthe vessel carrying 250,000 litres of fuel near the Strait of Hormuz, stateTV's website said, citing a commander of the force.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Oil TV

Recent Stories

Khairpur DC assures traders of resolving their pro ..

50 seconds ago

Saudi on track to partly restore oil output as mar ..

54 seconds ago

Pro-active foreign policy enhances Pakistan's impo ..

5 minutes ago

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

12 minutes ago

BEOE cancels 11 OEPs licences while suspends 24 ot ..

8 minutes ago

UAE first country in region to transition to Inter ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.