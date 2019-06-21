UrduPoint.com
Iran Should Be Allowed To Resume Oil Exports Comparable To Period Before May 2018- Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:34 PM

Iran should be able to resume oil exports in amounts comparable to the period before May 2018, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Iran should be able to resume oil exports in amounts comparable to the period before May 2018, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"We have been doing this and will continue to do so.

The only problem is that the volumes in which we could receive oil for goods under the scheme, in general, do not set the tone. Iran should have the opportunity to carry out oil exports at least approximately on a scale comparable to the period until May of last year," Ryabkov said.

