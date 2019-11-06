UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:12 PM

Iran Starts Injecting Gas Into Centrifuges at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Iran has started injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of its fourth stage of reducing obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), media reported on Wednesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Tuesday that the country would proceed to further rolling back its nuclear commitments, stressing that the move was still reversible.

The gas injection is conducted in presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

