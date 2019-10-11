UrduPoint.com
Iran Tanker Hit By Suspected Missile Strikes Near Saudi Port: Owner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:47 AM

Iran tanker hit by suspected missile strikes near Saudi port: owner

An Iranian oil tanker was hit by suspected missile strikes near the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, causing oil to leak into the Red Sea, the ship's owner said

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An Iranian oil tanker was hit by suspected missile strikes near the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, causing oil to leak into the Red Sea, the ship's owner said.

The National Iranian Tanker Company said in a statement that the hull of the Sabiti was hit by two separate explosions about 100 kilometres (60 miles) off the Saudi coast.

It said the blasts were "probably caused by missile strikes".

"All the ship's crew are safe and the ship is stable too," said NITC, adding those on board were trying to repair the damage.

The state-owned company said that contrary to reports, "there is no fire aboard the ship and the ship is completely stable".

