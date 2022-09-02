Iran to Boost Oil Production By 200,000 Barrel Per Day by April 2023 - Deputy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Iran will expand its crude oil production capacity by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the current Iranian year, which is in late March 2023, Mohsen Khojastehmehr, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Deputy Oil Minister of Iran, said on Friday.

Khojastehmehr told the Iranian news agency IRNA that the country's oil production would exceed 4 million barrels per day by early 2023, as Iran was ready to significantly increase exports and return to global markets with maximum power.

He also said that Iran now produces about 3.8 million bpd, being one of the world's top oil producing countries along with the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia and others.

Iran is bracing to reenter the export market for oil amid growing chances that Iran gets to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers. Expectations of potential oversupply, which could be caused by Iran's comeback to the international oil market, resulted in crude prices falling for a third month in a row in August 2022.