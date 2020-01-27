UrduPoint.com
Iran To Increase Oil Extract From Azadegan Joint Field

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Iran to increase oil extract from Azadegan joint field

Iran has a plan to increase recoverable oil from Azadegan oilfield in southwestern Khuzestan province, Iran's Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Sunday, Press TV reported

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 )

Oil recovery rate from the Azadegan oilfield, a joint field located on the border with Iraq, will increase from the current six percent to 10 percent of recoverable oil, Zanganeh was quoted as saying.

He said this success would mean an increase of around 3.5 billion barrels of oil, which is a significant figure.

Zangeneh said that the academia in Iran has become a major part of development plans in the oil and gas sector.

