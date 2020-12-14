UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Put Into Service Pipeline Bypassing Strait Of Hormuz To Export Oil In 2021- Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Iran to Put Into Service Pipeline Bypassing Strait of Hormuz to Export Oil in 2021- Leader

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Tehran intends to complete in 2021 a strategic project to transport oil bypassing its key energy route ” the Strait of Hormuz ” due to the instability in the area, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Iran is currently constructing a pipeline from the Goureh oil terminal to the port of Jask, which will allow Tehran to transport up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the eastern part of the Persian Gulf directly to the port in the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is a very important and strategic project ... due to which oil exports will be transferred from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Until the end of the current government's term [in the summer of 2021], the pipeline will open," Rouhani said at a press conference, broadcast by national media.

According to the leader, the project will be partially implemented in the spring of 2021.

Last week, Rouhani said that Iran was planning to sell over 2.3 million barrels of oil each day next year, despite the recent US sanctions that targeted Iran's petroleum ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company over financial support they allegedly provided to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the US regards as a terrorist group.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Exports Iran Company Oman Oil Tehran Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

60 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

1 hour ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.