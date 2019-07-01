UrduPoint.com
Iran To Reject Charter For OPEC+ Long-Term Cooperation - Oil Minister

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iran will reject the charter for long-term cooperation between OPEC and non-cartel oil producers, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday.

"Iran will reject long-term OPEC+ charter," Zanganeh said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak voiced the belief in June that the participants of the OPEC+ meetings, scheduled for July 1-2, could agree to sign the charter.

