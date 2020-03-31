UrduPoint.com
Iran To Restore Pipeline Gas Deliveries To Turkey In Coming Days - Company

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:49 PM

Pipeline gas deliveries from Iran to Turkey will be restored in the coming days after an explosion on the pipeline, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Pipeline gas deliveries from Iran to Turkey will be restored in the coming days after an explosion on the pipeline, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that "terrorists" had blown up the gas pipeline from Iran to Turkey on the latter's territory. Following the blast, gas deliveries were suspended.

"The damaged part of Iran's gas export pipeline to Turkey will be repaired within the next few days," NIGC director of dispatching, Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, said, as quoted by the Shana news agency.

He said the explosion had occurred in Turkey in the morning about 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from the border.

The pipeline, which has been a regular target of terrorists for decades, delivers about 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Iran to Turkey.

